‘Younger generation doesn’t want to watch…’: Imran Khan says Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir should move on from hero roles

Imran Khan says Bollywood’s most iconic stars must evolve with time, adding that younger viewers connect better with stories and faces closer to their age
Actor Imran Khan has never been one to mince words. Known for his candour, the star has now sparked conversation with his take on Bollywood’s enduring superstars, the Khans. Imran believes that while Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled Hindi cinema for over three decades, it may be time for them to step into a new phase of their careers.
“For over thirty years, audiences have worshipped the Khans,” he said. “You cannot be playing the lead after a certain age,” he added.
‘The younger generation might not want to watch a 70-year-old man…’
In a recent interview with SHOWSHA, Imran explained that fame fades. “As a leading man, actors also start to age out,” he said. “There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles. All three Khans are well into their 60s now. They have had 30 years of stardom — the likes of which are hard to conceive or parallel. I think a part of it is simply organic, an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, that as you age, you start to transition the kind of roles you play," he said.
He further elaborated that while the Khans’ legacy is unmatched, audience connection changes with time. “Your stardom also starts to transition because there is an audience that knows you and grows with you, and then there is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience,” he said.
“When we watch films or shows, first and foremost, we are trying to see ourselves in those stories and characters,” Imran explained. “Instinctively, you connect with someone who is closer to your age and life experience. The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man,” he continued.
The changing box office equation
Imran’s comments come amid shifting audience preferences and mixed results for the Khans at the box office. After Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan took a four-year break before roaring back with Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) — both massive blockbusters. However, his third release, Dunki (2023), failed to make the same impact.
Aamir Khan, too, struggled with Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which underperformed commercially. His latest, Sitaare Zameen Par, drew praise for its focus on the supporting cast rather than relying on his traditional star appeal. Salman Khan, meanwhile, has faced a string of underwhelming box-office runs post-2018, with Tiger 3 being a rare exception.
Imran Khan’s own comeback
While reflecting on the changing landscape, Imran himself is preparing for a return to acting. His next film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, reunites him with director Danish Aslam — the duo behind 2010’s Break Ke Baad. The film, described as a dysfunctional romantic comedy, also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, despite wrapping production months ago, the project has yet to secure a release date.
