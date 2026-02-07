‘Younger generation doesn’t want to watch…’: Imran Khan says Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir should move on from hero roles

“For over thirty years, audiences have worshipped the Khans,” he said. “You cannot be playing the lead after a certain age,” he added.

Actor Imran Khan has never been one to mince words. Known for his candour, the star has now sparked conversation with his take on Bollywood’s enduring superstars, the Khans. Imran believes that while Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled Hindi cinema for over three decades, it may be time for them to step into a new phase of their careers.

‘The younger generation might not want to watch a 70-year-old man…’ In a recent interview with SHOWSHA, Imran explained that fame fades. “As a leading man, actors also start to age out,” he said. “There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles. All three Khans are well into their 60s now. They have had 30 years of stardom — the likes of which are hard to conceive or parallel. I think a part of it is simply organic, an inevitable part of any actor’s journey, that as you age, you start to transition the kind of roles you play," he said.

He further elaborated that while the Khans’ legacy is unmatched, audience connection changes with time. “Your stardom also starts to transition because there is an audience that knows you and grows with you, and then there is a whole new younger generation that begins to attach itself to people closer to them in age and experience,” he said.

“When we watch films or shows, first and foremost, we are trying to see ourselves in those stories and characters,” Imran explained. “Instinctively, you connect with someone who is closer to your age and life experience. The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man,” he continued.