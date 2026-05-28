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‘In the South, Charan is Bhai for me’: Rakkesh Uddiyar on training Ram Charan and Salman Khan

Celebrity trainer Rakkesh Uddiyar talks about working with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Aamir Khan

Published on: May 28, 2026 06:34 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Undergoing physical transformation for a film means dissolving the boundaries between an actor and a character. Not only does it add visual impact to the role, but also creates more excitement amongst fans. Celebrity trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar, who aided actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan achieve the much talked about transformation as wrestlers in films such as Sultan (2016) and Dangal (2016), tells us how he trained Telugu actor Ram Charan become a multifaceted “crossover athlete” in the upcoming Peddi.

Salman Khan and Ram Charan

Describing Ram as “very disciplined”, the trainer tells us, “He used to wake me up around four o'clock. He used to call me and say, ‘Rakkesh, ready, huh? In 5-10 minutes I'll come.’ He's that way.” Talking about their personal equation, Rakkesh compares Ram to Salman and shares, “If you ask me, Ram is as good for me as bhai, Salman bhai. Bombay mein Salman bhai is there for me, and in south Charan is bhai for me.”

Set to arrive in theatres on June 4, Peddi will see Ram mastering cricket, kushti as well as running. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

htcity ram charan salman khan trainer fitness trainer aamir khan bollywood south
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘In the South, Charan is Bhai for me’: Rakkesh Uddiyar on training Ram Charan and Salman Khan
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘In the South, Charan is Bhai for me’: Rakkesh Uddiyar on training Ram Charan and Salman Khan
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