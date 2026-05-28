‘In the South, Charan is Bhai for me’: Rakkesh Uddiyar on training Ram Charan and Salman Khan

Undergoing physical transformation for a film means dissolving the boundaries between an actor and a character. Not only does it add visual impact to the role, but also creates more excitement amongst fans. Celebrity trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar, who aided actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan achieve the much talked about transformation as wrestlers in films such as Sultan (2016) and Dangal (2016), tells us how he trained Telugu actor Ram Charan become a multifaceted “crossover athlete” in the upcoming Peddi.

Salman Khan and Ram Charan

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Describing Ram as “very disciplined”, the trainer tells us, “He used to wake me up around four o'clock. He used to call me and say, ‘Rakkesh, ready, huh? In 5-10 minutes I'll come.’ He's that way.” Talking about their personal equation, Rakkesh compares Ram to Salman and shares, “If you ask me, Ram is as good for me as bhai, Salman bhai. Bombay mein Salman bhai is there for me, and in south Charan is bhai for me.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked how different it was to train Ram and Salman, Rakkesh laughs and says, “The difference is one is married, one is not. One has kids and the other is like a kid. Salman Khan is a kid.” The celeb trainer further shares, “Salman is maintaining whatever he's been doing since Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) he's doing the same, the training pattern and he’s eating the same. Salman sir eats food, but he burns it also. He eats everything. But when he trains, he trains intensely." He went on to add, "Har ek bande mein bachha hota hai. Salman sir, when he goes to the farm, he goes on buggies, there are small bikes. He's a nature-friendly guy. Ram Charan sir is also like that.” Talking about Aamir, he states, “Aamir sir is totally different. He's also a very good guy. But I find he's very professional. Agar uss bande ne aapko bol diya 9 baje toh woh gym mein hoga 9 baje. Wakt ka upyog agar koi seekhe toh Aamir se seekhe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked how different it was to train Ram and Salman, Rakkesh laughs and says, “The difference is one is married, one is not. One has kids and the other is like a kid. Salman Khan is a kid.” The celeb trainer further shares, “Salman is maintaining whatever he's been doing since Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) he's doing the same, the training pattern and he’s eating the same. Salman sir eats food, but he burns it also. He eats everything. But when he trains, he trains intensely." He went on to add, "Har ek bande mein bachha hota hai. Salman sir, when he goes to the farm, he goes on buggies, there are small bikes. He's a nature-friendly guy. Ram Charan sir is also like that.” Talking about Aamir, he states, “Aamir sir is totally different. He's also a very good guy. But I find he's very professional. Agar uss bande ne aapko bol diya 9 baje toh woh gym mein hoga 9 baje. Wakt ka upyog agar koi seekhe toh Aamir se seekhe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Set to arrive in theatres on June 4, Peddi will see Ram mastering cricket, kushti as well as running. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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