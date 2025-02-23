Ind vs Pak: Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher cheer for India

The nail-biting ICC Champions Trophy showdown, which is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today, has pumped up the cricket fervour across the country. Here’s how stars are cheering on Team India Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher, ejaz Khan

Angad Bedi

The match between these two countries is as close to an emotion as possible. Besides, Dubai is such a place where people from both sides of the border will be cheering on. But I’m confident that this win is coming India’s way. I will be watching from home, and I’m sure our players will give their 200%.Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Vivek [Dahiya] (actor and husband) and I are thrilled to join our neighbours for a Watch Party today! There’s nothing like sharing the excitement of an India-Pakistan match with great company!

Saiyami Kher

What makes this game special for me is that I will be chatting with former cricketers on a cricketing app and watching the game with them. It’s a childhood dream come true.

Aditya Seal

My friends are coming over to watch the match. Personally, it won’t hurt losing the Champions Trophy finals as much as losing to Pakistan on Sunday. It’s nothing personal and it’s just professional rivalry. I also think it makes the players go that extra mile.

Eijaz Khan

I know the whole nation is looking forward to this match and so am I! The initial toss is very important and may influence the trajectory of the whole game. However, whatever happens, I’ll be holding my breath and cheering for my country as always.

Tanuj Virwani

I am a huge cricket fan and this game is nothing short of a World Cup match. The structure of the Champions Trophy means that losing any match can eliminate a team from the tournament. We also have a fantastic record at the Dubai stadium, so I’m looking forward to the victory.

Arjun Bijlani

India-Pakistan match is always a delight to watch. It has that adrenaline rush which every Indian experiences while watching the match — first ball to the last ball, the excitement always stays. Today, while I’ll be busy with shooting, I will be make sure to catch the score on mobile between the shots.

Aparshakti Khurana

You have no idea how excited I am! I’m still trying to take a day off from work and be in Dubai to witness the match live. But if that doesn’t happen, we are planning to watch it at our neighbour’s place while wearing the Indian colours.