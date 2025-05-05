Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan meets with an accident, undergoing treatment in Noida, confirms the singer's team

Singer Pawandeep Rajan, best-known as the winner of Indian Idol 12, met with an accident on Monday morning. While reports suggested that the accident took place in Ahmedabad, a source from the singer’s team confirmed to us that he met with a car accident on NH 9 in the Gajraula police station area of Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) district. Singer Pawandeep Rajan and undergoing treatment after accident

“Pawan was returning from his hometown in Uttarakhand when he met with the accident in Amroha. He had a show in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. He is undergoing treatment in Noida and his condition is stable. We are all waiting for medical reports, as tests and examinations are currently underway,” says the source.

A video posted by content creator Sufiyan Pasha read “singar pawan deep ka accident ho gaya h aj 5/5/2025 time 3.40 AM (sic).” In the video, the singer seems to be lying in an unconscious state on a stretcher with bandages in both his legs and his right arm.

Pawandeep's car at the accident site(Photo: HT)

Pawandeep Rajan was accompanied by companion Ajay Mehra and his driver Rahul Singh who also got injured in the accident. All three are residents of Champawat district, Uttarakhand. All three occupants of the car sustained severe injuries.

According to a report, Gajraula police station in-charge Akhilesh Pradhan said that the singer’s car hit a parked Eicher Canter from behind. “Investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident. The condition of Pawandeep, Ajay Mehra, and Rahul Singh remains under close medical supervision in Noida, where doctors are working to stabilize them”.

Soon after the reports about the accident surfaced, his fans took to social media to express their concern. While one fan wrote, “Sir pawandeep recovery ke liye try kijiye please sir (sic),” another user posted: “Pawandeep ko kitna chot laga hai bhai, hath pair kaisa hai (sic).”

In the social video, singer Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Pawan’s co-contestant and singer Anunita Kanjilal have been tagged.