Harry Potter fans across the world populary called as ‘Potterheads’ celebrate International Harry Potter Day on May 2. This date marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, where Harry Potter and his allies defeat Lord Voldemort. This series is celebrated beyond this day in many ways; re-reading the books, binge watching the series, dressing up as harry potter characters, having a themed birthday party and simply sharing the memories online. Today Indian Potterheads have gathered up their collection and their love for the series and have grown up with magical memories. They share their collection and their stories of nostalgia. This will make you revisit the series and make you celebrate this day in your own way. Indian Potterheads keep the magic alive for this International Harry Potter Day The connection the fans feel towards the series and a bit about their collection of Harry Potter Merch. Riya Goon, 32, an entrepreneur, a fan since childhood. She shares what the series has taught her about life, says, “Honestly, the series made me realise how easily we judge people without knowing their story. Some characters you think are wrong or a bad turn out, but they have their own reasons or even be good at heart. It just teaches you to be a little more understanding and not jump to conclusions so quickly because everyone is dealing with something we don’t see.” “Since childhood, I’ve had a deep and lasting connection with the Harry Potter series. I used to collect newspaper articles about it, carefully cutting them out and storing them—some of which I still have from as far back as 2003. Alongside that, I own the complete book collection, which remains the most-read series in my life. Even though the books have aged over time, they still hold immense emotional value, representing not just a story I love, but a part of my childhood that I continue to cherish,” she says. Anagha Yelve, 26, Dentist, says, “Harry potter played a very important role in my childhood, the friends i made and also the bonding between my cousins was because of harry potter. It reminds me of the summer vacations we spent watching movies and playing games on the computer. She adds, “I feel the movies have changed the perspective of fictional movies to another level. It really brought the magic in the books to life. I believe no other books to movie adaptation have come closer to the Harry Potter movies.”

Anagha Yelve, birthday theme party and merch

“The Harry Potter series were a big part of my childhood. I remember buying each of the novels or just sharing some with my friends in the building to read. They got me into the hobby of reading. I remember making new friends later in life because of the shared harry potter interest. We would get each other some merch for our birthdays like I got the deathly hallows locket. I even got the Deathly Hallows movie CDs to watch because I couldn't go to the movies.” Deepthi Parab, 34, a freelancer, shares, “Since childhood, I’ve been a huge fan of Harry Potter—from reading the books to watching the movies on repeat on my small mini laptop. The nostalgia is very personal; it reminds me of growing up alongside the characters. Even simple things like the house hats, scarves, and the whole Hogwarts vibe bring back those memories and a sense of comfort.”

Harry Potter Store in NYC - Ojal Sangal

Ojal Sangal, 28, a working professional, says “Every time I watch Harry Potter, I find something new. There are so many trivias about Harry Potter!! It’s more like a comfort series but I like to read it several times. I even visited the Harry Potter store in New York City, it was beautiful and made me feel like I was at Hogwarts and a peek into Diagon Alley.” Arbaaz Sharif, a brand manager, says, “I wouldn't say I learned something just from the boy who lived, but also the collective characters that made the franchise feel home and true. From kindness to friendship to bravery, to courage, to academia. The books and series provided all that and more.” He adds, “My Harry Potter collection is something that makes me feel warm, cozy and christmassy. Something whimsical and magical about having them around me, reminding me of my childhood and how much both -- the books and movies -- meant to me. They were a place of pure comfort, nostalgia and an unprecedented sense of euphoria.” A collection picture of a shelf (pic) Hufriya Italia, 15, a 10th grade student, says, “This series is not just magic it’s also about you must support what is right, even if no one supports you. It’s the feelings it provides you, the love, caring, teaching that was the magic. I was a crazy Harry Potter fan especially in lockdown; the movies really taught me that I should be a good student, the wizards, the teaching was inspiring. It made me really respect my teachers.” She adds, “I have working parents, they are not usually around. My friends have also guided me in academics, when it comes to picking the right subjects for myself, giving advice and support. That proves, you can have a deeper bond beyond your family. Just like Harry did with his friends.”

Hufriya Italia's collection