India’s first VJ Ruby Bhatia goes viral after years, offers ₹1000 life-coaching; fans say ‘feels heavy to see her’

Ruby recently grabbed the internet's attention by offering life coaching sessions for a surprisingly modest fee. In her videos, she shares her contact information and speaks directly to her audience: “Personality development, weight loss, personal issues, fear, depression, anxiety, panic attacks – whatever I can help you with. I am there for you. Fee is ₹1,000 and unlimited access.”

Ruby Bhatia was once one of the most recognisable figures on the small screen. A former Miss India Canada and the country’s first true video jockey, she shaped how a generation consumed pop culture long before social media existed. During her peak, she commanded the industry, reportedly charging close to ₹1 lakh per show for her appearances. However, after two decades away from the spotlight, she has re-emerged with a new venture that has sparked a wave of nostalgia and conversation.

If you're chronically online, you have likely stumbled across those viral reels of a woman with short hair and striking eyes. In these clips, she appears to be offering her services, often leaving viewers wondering exactly what those services entail. As it turns out, that woman is none other than the iconic Ruby Bhatia, the face that defined 1990s Indian television.

The clips have triggered a flood of memories from 90s kids who remember her as a confident presence on TV. While some find her new path surprising, others view it as a reflection of life after fame. One user noted: “For 90s kids, Ruby Bhatia was everywhere, a familiar, confident face on TV, VJing, anchoring, interviewing. Seeing her reels today, offering life coaching, makeup tips, and even asking people to WhatsApp her for work for ₹1,000, just feels heavy. Not mocking her at all. It’s simply a sobering reminder of how fleeting fame is and how important financial security in later years really is." Another fan shared the sentiment of seeing a legend return: “She had so much aura around her. Was almost like she could do nothing wrong. Truly an icon for everyone who grew up in 90s.”

Why Ruby turned to coaching In an earlier interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ruby reflected on her high-earning days, saying: “I used to charge about ₹1 lakh per show in the 90s for anchoring events. For shoots, I charged per day depending on the project’s budget."

Despite that success, Ruby chose a quieter life for the last 20 years, focusing on her family in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The catalyst for her return to work was surprisingly domestic. She explained that a simple plan to refresh her 30-year-old home turned into a slippery slope of full-scale renovations, with carpenters and painters everywhere.