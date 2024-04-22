International Creator Day: Up, close and personal with Ankita Sehgal, Shirin Sewani and more

Along with films and television, social media is what keeps us entertained day and night. On International Creators Day, we talk to some popular faces on the internet, the most hilarious and witty digital creators, who keep us hooked with their relatable content. Ankita Sehgal, Ankur Aggarwal, and Shirin Sewani

1. Ankur Aggarwal

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

His attention to detail about everyone around him in his daily life, has made all of us laugh at our homes. Talking about his journey upto over one million followers, Aggarwal shares, “I started in 2017 and used to make anything and everything. Ulta seedha sab banaaya hai maine, pehle long format bhi banaata tha. When I came on Instagram, I started making short videos. My aim was just to make something different and not copy anyone. Mere mind mai tha ki jo meri family mai hota hai, vo sabki family mai hota hoga. Meri pehle video, ‘Just Indian Padosi’ thi and I put it very randomly. Agle din jab uthke dekha toh vo already 17 million karchuki thi, that was my first video that went viral. I made more relatable content after that. Abhi toh itni jaldi jaldi sab hogaya, kuch samajh mai hi nahi aata. Kuch toh hogaya, ab aur karna hai. Jitna aap badhte jaate ho, aap uske upar ka sochne lagjaate ho. People have started recognising me on the streets and my followers have also crossed 1 million. I just used to keep observing people, jo itne saalon mai observe kia hai, yeh bas vohi content hai. Mujhe aage jaake acting line mai jaana hai, bachpan se bas movies dekhi hain maine.”

2. Ankita Sehgal

Making headlines for her ’newly married couples’ videos lately, Ankita Sehgal has become a social media sensatio n today. Mentioning about starting with 1K followers, she tells us, “I was a copywriter from 2018-2020, but then I left my job to freelance as a writer. I used to write sketches for IDiva and then reached out to many creators if I can write their sketches. One day, my then boyfriend told me that I should perform on my own. I used to do very on and off, tab reels bhi nahi thi. I had put a Priyanka Chopra video where she had called Nick Jonas babu and I made a video on why is it a problem with boys in India when your girlfriend calls you babu, when she can do it. She retweeted it and that’s when people started noticing me. I got a lot of confidence. 1000-1200 followers hote the uss time and now I can’t believe where I have reached. Aisa lagta hai kaafi far agayi hu, but bada scary lagta hai jab log kehte hain aur far jaana hai. I feel that popularity now when people recognise me, but mujhe bahut sharam bhi aati hai. Whatever happens in my life, eventually becomes a part of my content. Pehle apni behen ke saath rehti thi toh college reels, but ab shaadi hogayi toh bahu wali. Mujhe bas writer banna tha, I never thought it will pan out like this. I just always want to stay relevant!”

3. Shirin Sewani

After becoming a new mother recently, Shirin Sewani’s journey of balancing content creation and acting continues. Also known as Chinki Ki Mummy, she says, “I have always been an actor first and then I entered into creation. I started with acting in 2012, did TV serials and many OTT shows. COVID has not done anything nice to anybody but I can thank it for putting me into a boundary when I was not able to go and shoot on the sets. I was constantly getting grumpy and my mom said, ‘Saara din mujse laddti rehti hai, camera ghar par bhi hai, apna kuch kyu nahi karti?’ It was during that time I started writing and made a couple of videos but I didn’t post it, but later in the second wave I posted, that is when I started doing creation properly. My character Chinki ki mummy went very well with the audience and one of the videos went viral which was a first for me. At that time only, the views easily went up to 6-7 million. Acting is my love but if the audience is loving me creating, who am I to step back? I decided to take both journeys parallely. Chinki ki mummy is the character that clicked with my audience at first, it is special to me. Our moms are chalta firta content. It feels so good to have so many followers today and people relating to my content so much.”