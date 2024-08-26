International Dog Day | Karan Kundrra, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Karan Deol share how they pamper their pooches

Indian celebrities’ love for their pyaare pooches is often seen on their social-media posts, pap spotting and sometimes even on their holidays. On International Dog Day today, celebs tell us why love and cuddles just aren’t enough for their doggos — it is absolutely essential to thoroughly spoil them. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Karan Kundrra are amongst many celebs who are pet parents.

Karan Deol and Louis

Karan Deol with his Labrador Louis.

We love to spoil our Labrador, Louis (11 years old), showering him with all the best things life has to offer. Whether it’s gourmet treats, cozy beds, or the latest toys, Louis always has the finest of everything. I make sure he gets plenty of cuddles, long walks in his favorite spots, and enough of playtime. Louis is more than just a pet—he’s a cherished member of our family, and we take every opportunity to make him feel special and loved.

Harshita Gaur

Harshita Malhotra with her beagle.

So I take my dog to the beach at times and let him run free. Reward system is very important so we get him a puppers cup every time we go out.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Hero

Dibyendu Bhattacharya with Hero.

Earlier, there was a rule in our house that we can’t let dogs come into the bed but I decided to change that because Hero (his three-and-a-half-year-old Lhasa Apso) is my family and he sleeps in my bed. Our family photos are not complete without him and like everyone in the family, Hero has a passport size photo of himself. I love to spoil Hero. For instance, we organise a birthday party for him at the park. All his dog friends are invited to the bash!

Harleen sethi and Danny

Harleen Sethi's French Mastiff passed away two months back.

The special thing we used to do for Danny (the actor’s eight-year-old French mastiff died in April) is, take him for drives in the car with the windows down; he would love to feel the breeze and just look around, soak it all in. The other special thing that mostly my mom used to do was feed him food with her own hands — rice and chicken that was made at home specially for him. That was his favourite, too.

Karan Kundrra and Daku-Majnu

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash with their family and pets Daku and Majnu.

Dogs just have this cheerful, loving and unconditional energy around them that teaches us so many things! Adopting Daku and Majnu (his few-months-old bulldogs) has completely changed our lives for the better. The little one is a total brat who doesn’t listen to anyone and the bigger brother is more like the obedient child. We just adore them and they are gonna be thoroughly spoilt — I assure you of that!

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jack

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her pet Jack.

I adopted Jack (10 years old) from a camp when he was just three months old. He’s incredibly special because he has just one eye, but that hasn’t stopped him from the lovable, energetic dog that he is. Something that both of us love doing is going on drives, with the windows down. Of course, like me, he is a foodie, and once in a while I give him something from my plate but otherwise we’re quite disciplined.