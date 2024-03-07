International Women's Day Special: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Tina Datta, actors share which woman they idolise

On International Women's Day, we celebrate with actors asking them about which woman they idolise and look upto in their fraternity. Take a look: divyanka tina datta

1. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya - Smriti Irani

I admire Smriti Irani ji's career trajectory. It’s amazing how she began with modelling, later ruled as an Indian television actress, and from that she transcended into becoming a producer and then a successful politician. She taught herself tricks of the trade on the go. A fast learner and executor that she is, I find her a very inspiring individual.

2. Tina Datta - Alia Bhatt

I love the panache with which Alia Bhatt carries herself. She’s an inspiration for all of us. From being the best actress our industry has in this generation, she took the leap to get married at the peak of her career, embrace motherhood, and continue working through it all. I love that she balances her career and personal life so well, that's the best part about her that I idolise.

3. Aishwarya Sakhuja - Vidya Balan

I idolise Vidya Balan and really look upto her. For me, she is a true epitome of perseverance. In her interviews, she has gone on to express how she was bombarded with rejection one after the other but she did'nt give up. She chose to continue doing what she set out to do. This kind of 'try and try until u succeed' mantra rules my life too.

4. Charu Asopa - Sushmita Sen

There is one woman I really look up to, and that is Sushmita Sen, also because I have known her personally. I’ve seen her working very hard and her homework when she is working on a project. Whatever she does, she gives her 200%. I have learnt from her how to handle things in life gracefully. She is very professional when it comes to her work. Being a working mother is not easy and she does it beautifully. Managing all spheres of life is not easy but she does it seamlessly and beautifully and that in itself is a huge takeaway for me.

5. Deepika Singh - Hema Malini

One woman's career who I idolise is Hema Malini ji, because she is a very good classical dancer and I am always fond of it. She has had an amazing innings in her career with great films. Moreover, when she became a mother to Esha Deol and started getting motherly roles, she took time and came back to continue her dancing journey. Till now, she is a Dream Girl! Doing films, classical dancing, and is even a great politician. I aim to manage my acting and dancing just like her, we have this similarity. She gives me hope!

6. Neha Pendse - Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The one woman who I truly admire is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Being an outsider, making a name in Bollywood, taking a break, going to a different industry altogether, making a name in a way that no other Indian has ever done, not just a name, she is there and she is the queen! She has taken some really bold and courageous decisions in her life. Its an inspiration that they have paid off well. Its women like these who give inspiration to outsiders like us in the industry. Also, she is so well read, articulates her thoughts so well, and she is a boss woman! Its not just because of her acting career and success but what that success has made of her as a person and that's a lot of hardwork. In every aspect, it is Priyanka Chopra!

7. Rashami Desai - Gauri Khan

I admire Gauri Khan. She is the best idol who made sure that the families and the professional commitments are balanced. Plus, her own career is on another graph, with all the ups and downs, she has been standing strong like a pillar. She has proved that women have so much to give and take. She is somebody I really look upto and feel that sirf success ke ratio ko hum work ke nazariye se nahi dekhte, aur nazariye se bhi dekhna chahiye. She is fabulous, I really really admire her.