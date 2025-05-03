Ishaan Khatter opens up on Martin Scorsese joining Homebound: No one deserves it more than Neeraj Ghaywan

Ishaan Khatter is currently on a roll, and the actor is loving this phase of his career. While he has the release of his web series The Royals in a few days, recently his film Homebound with actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa got selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category. Ishaan Khatter on Martin Scorsese joining Homebound

To add to the excitement, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese also came aboard the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial as an executive producer. With his show and his red carpet debut at the French riviera up ahead, that too with a film premiering, Ishaan Khatter is on cloud nine as he admits “May is May-ing" for him.

Reacting to Martin associating with Homebound, the actor says, “I don’t think there’s anything more wonderful than someone like Mr Scorsese coming on board for Homebound. I don’t think anyone deserves it more than Neeraj Ghaywan. I am so proud of him and I love him. It’s a very special piece of work. And I am very grateful for that.”

Ishaan adds, “I jumped into Homebound in less than two months after finishing The Royals. I had to get into shedding skin to get into the character, and lose 10 kilos. After the hole journey of working on these two characters and myself, this is my moment to breathe it all in. I had a lot of fun working on both of these stories and I was hoping for such wonderful outcomes for both of these projects, and it’s happening.”

Talking about this massive team up, Martin Scorsese had said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”