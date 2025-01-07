Itaewon Class to Squid Game Season 2: 6 K-dramas with LGBTQIA+ storylines that totally stole the spotlight

The popularity of K-dramas has continued to soar over the years, becoming a global phenomenon following the unmatched success of shows like Squid Game and It's Okay To Not Be Okay. For many fans, the allure of of K-dramas was initially filled with pastel-coloured aesthetics and stories revolving around traditional gender norms, but the unique and dormant aesthetic made it rather hard broader audience to see themselves reflected. Now as K-dramas gain international popularity at an unprecedented rate, the genre is slowly but surely embracing diversity, including LGBTQIA+ representation. If you're a fan of K-dramas who values inclusivity, you’ll be excited to know that some of your favourite shows have made strides in portraying LGBTQ+ characters and their stories. Here are a few K-dramas you may not have known included LGBTQ+ representation: Itaewon Class to Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game 2 – Cho Hyun-ju

One of the most highly anticipated shows of 2023, Squid Game returned with a second season last December, introducing new competitors in the deadly game. Among them is Cho Hyun-ju (Player 120), a transgender woman and former special forces soldier, who enters the game to fund her gender-affirming surgery. In an interview, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that Cho Hyun-ju was created specifically to highlight the struggles faced by the transgender community in South Korea, where gender minorities are still fighting for acceptance.

Nevertheless – Jiwan and Sol

Released in 2021 and set at an art school, Nevertheless focuses on the complex and often toxic relationship between two individuals, Na-bi and Jae-eon (played by Han So-hee and Song Kang). But within this narrative, there’s another relationship that deserves attention – that of Yoon Sol (Lee Ho-jung) and Seo Ji-wan (Yoon Seo-ah). Their love story is tender and realistic, portraying the blossoming of a secret crush into a full-fledged romantic relationship. It’s a rare portrayal of a lesbian relationship in K-dramas and while the main storylines have garnered mixed reviews, Jiwan and Sol's love story gave fans a closer look at queer representation in modern Korean television.

Where Your Eyes Linger — Han Tae-Joo and Kang-gook

This 2020 mini-drama broke barriers in K-drama with its portrayal of a young gay love story. The show follows the evolving romantic relationship between two high school boys, Han Tae-Joo (Han Gi-chan) and Kang-gook (Jang Eui-soo). Their bond is rooted in a master-servant dynamic, with Kang-gook serving as Tae-Joo's protector. As they mature, Kang-gook begins to develop deeper feelings for Tae-Joo, but he is forced to keep his emotions hidden, knowing the complexities they would bring to their longstanding relationship. This drama may be short in length, but its emotional resonance and representation of young queer love left a lasting impact on its audience.

Itaewon Class – Ma Hyeon-yi

One of the breakout hits of 2020, Itaewon Class revolves around Sae-Ro-Yi’s (Park Seo-Joon) journey to open a restaurant and defeat his arch-nemesis. But along the way, we meet Ma Hyeon-Yi (Lee Joon-Young), a transgender woman who works with Sae-Ro-Yi and becomes one of his closest allies. Hyeon-Yi’s storyline involves her journey of saving money for sex reassignment surgery and gradually coming to terms with her gender identity.

Reply 1997 – Kang Joon-Hee’s journey

Reply 1997 is a classic K-drama that has won hearts worldwide for its nostalgic portrayal of growing up in the 90s. Released in 2012, it also stands out for introducing a subtle but powerful LGBTQ+ storyline through the character Kang Joon-hee (Hoya), who is secretly in love with his best friend, Yoon Yoon-jae (Seo In-guk). The revelation of Joon-Hee’s sexuality is handled delicately, highlighting his emotional struggles as he confides in his friend Sung Shi-won (Jung Eun-Ji). This subplot was one of the first of its kind in mainstream K-dramas, and though it was not the central focus, it brought much-needed visibility to LGBTQ+ stories.

These K-dramas reflect a shifting narrative within the genre, moving toward more inclusive and diverse portrayals of LGBTQ+ relationships and experiences. If you've seen these, which one is your favourite?