News / Htcity / Cinema / Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens is all set for his maiden concert in Bengaluru

Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens is all set for his maiden concert in Bengaluru

ByAayushi Parekh
Sep 11, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens talks about his first visit to India, for his maiden concert.

Italian guitarist Carlo Fierens is en route to India for his maiden concert. The musician, who is set to bring the scores of violinist Niccolò Paganini to several cities in the country, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Pondicherry, is ”eager and excited to know more about local traditions, especially those of Karnataka”.

Italian Guitarist Carlo Fierens will be playing the tunes of Italian violinist Niccolò Paganini(James Brosher)
Italian Guitarist Carlo Fierens will be playing the tunes of Italian violinist Niccolò Paganini(James Brosher)

“I know this tour will give me just a little taste of India, but I look forward to coming back and visiting more places,” he tells us, adding, “I know each country has its own kind of audience and each reacts differently to the genre I play (Western classical music). I look forward to seeing how the audience in Bengaluru will respond to my solo guitar concert. I know for a fact that there is a vibrant guitar community.”

On his trip here, Fierens also hopes to learn more about Indian music. “My knowledge of the rich panorama of Indian music is too scarce, I will take advantage of this visit to learn more!” he says, as he goes on to mention some of his favourite musicians: “I can’t help but mention one of the greatest artistes of plucked string instruments who ever lived, Pandit Ravi Shankar... Another imposing Indian figure in the world of classical music is maestro Zubin Mehta. Attending a Wagner production led by him at the La Scala theatre in Milan was definitely a life-changing experience for me.”

Catch It Live

What: Italian Virtuoso Guitarist Carlo Fierens Concert in Bengaluru

Where: Bangalore School of Music, No 8, CBI Main Road, HMT-HBCS Layout, RT Nagar

When: September 15

Timing: 6pm onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road on the Green Line/Cubbon Park on the Purple Line

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aayushi Parekh

    Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out