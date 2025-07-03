Janaki vs State of Kerala director questions CBFC’s demand to change name: They could have had a different perspective

The makers of Malayalam film Janaki vs State of Kerala have moved Kerala High Court to oppose the demand of Central Board of Film Certification to change the name of the film as it is the name of Goddess Sita and the titular character is a rape survivor. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film stars Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran. Director Pravin Narayanan talks about CBFC's demand to change the film's title.

Pravin feels that CBFC should look at the film from a different perspective.

“We accept that Janaki is also another name for goddess Sita, but it’s such a common name used in many parts of the country. through our movie we never tried to defame Goddess Sita or any other belief system reluctant in our country.”

Also Read | Kerala film bodies stage protest against CBFC over Janaki vs State of Kerala movie release

He adds, “Maybe CBFC could have had a different perspective for the name of character.We are on the final stage of production and to rename the character at this stage is difficult for us.”

CBFC is also facing opposition from film body Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMAA)

Joy Mathew, Member Ad hoc committee, AMMA, says, “What a Joke! Most of the people, films in our country and even the government give name from our itihas and traditions. Then why should CBFC say this? They always want to change most of the dialogues mentioning Janaki. It looks like matter of ego, otherwise there is no reason for them to do it because most of the films carry names like Sita, Ram, Mohammad, George and so on.”

Adding to this Pravin asserts, “Janaki’s name is used throughout the movie and in dialogues spoken by many leading actors in the movie and her name is shown multiple times in the visuals.”

The High Court’s decision on the film is expected soon and the makers are hoping for a positive reply