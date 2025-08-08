Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romance in the rain for Param Sundari song Bheegi Saree is too sexy to handle

One fresh pairing that fans have been eagerly waiting to witness on the silver screen all year is Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's jodi in Param Sundari. The anticipation went on a whole new level when their first song Pardesiya released, giving netizens a taste of their sweet chemistry with Sonu Nigam’s melodious vocals in the background. Well, ahead of the film’s much-awaited release on August 29, makers have now dropped the second track, titled Bheegi Saree. Much like its name, the song is sultry while the lead pair Janhvi and Sidharth are too hot to handle as they romance in the rain. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

In Pardesiya, we witnessed Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the early stages of a love story. This time with Bheegi Saree, they take the romance to a whole other level as monsoons knock on their door. The song begins with Janhvi and Sidharth stepping out of their car to dance in the rain. Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in a white saree as her body moves like water whereas Sidharth is handsome as ever with his wet hair pulled back. They complement each other and their chemistry further complements Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami’s beautiful vocals.

All in all, much like Pardesiya, Bheegi Saree has managed to strike the right chord with fans. Lauding the song, one social media user shared, “The song sounds and looks good🔥 And for those of you who are saying that Jhanvi outperformed Sid, well the song was meant to do that since it's a sensuous number. No one looked at Akshay in Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Raveena stole everyone's attention. It seems like Maddock is going all out and focusing on Jhanvi's strengths,” whereas another stated, “Janhvi's expressions are fab in the song! They are looking good together.” An internet user shared, “Ohh What a lovely song❤love the chemistry, physics n biology of this song..This is the bollywood that every fan was waiting for...first i thought its the remake of bheegi bheegi ratoon mein,” while another claimed, “Sridevi (mom):- Kaate nhi kat te din ye raat💙 Janhvi (daughter):- Bheegi Bheegi saree 🤍 Both mother and daughter nailed😊.”

What did you think of Janhvi and Sidharth’s rainy romance in Param Sundari’s new song Bheegi Saree?