Janhvi Kapoor expands boyfriend merch with her 'Shikhar' shirt on sets of Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Are you merch-official with your significant other? After her Shiku necklace, Janhvi Kapoor sports a Shikhar Pahariya-themed shirt(Photos: Instagram)

If you aren't, you clearly aren't relationship-ping as hard as Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya! Very few can probably boast of a merch collection, centered around, well, their boyfriend. Janhvi is on that exclusive list. If that headline-making 'Shiku' necklace sported on her neck across multiple occasions wasn't enough for you to take their relationship seriously, this new addition to Janhvi's boyfriend merch, has to change your mind.

What are we talking about? An oversized shirt plastered with thirst-trappy shots of Shikhar. Spotted on? Of course Janhvi! Some may argue that the Shiku necklace was put on display with the specific purpose of asserting the seriousness of their relationship publicly. But, you can't really say the same about this comfy old shirt. The 'merch' was photographed on Janhvi, clearly on her downtime, while she was being photographed with her Bawaal (2023) co-star Varun Dhawan and the staff at Nashik's JW Marriott. The duo are in the city filming for their upcoming project, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, helmed by director Shashank Khaitan.

Coming back to Janhvi's boyfriend merch, who could possibly forget the dainty little Shiku necklace which had everybody's eyes popping? This necklace was first spotted on her while she attended the special screening of her father Boney Kapoor's production, Maidaan, earlier this year in April. The necklace, for how tiny it was, completely outshined her sleek pantsuit, making quite the statement.

Not too long after that, the same necklace was sported in a coquette-inspired look Janhvi adopted, a carousel of which was shared to her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Jr NTR led Devara: Part 1, the pan-India project which marked her official acting debut down South.

Coming back to boyfriend merch, chic or cheesy — what's your take on it?