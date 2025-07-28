Khushi Kapoor’s old interview choosing Ahaan Panday over Aryan Khan resurfaces; netizens say ‘If she was in Saiyaara…’

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday is currently one of the most sought after star kids of the industry. The credit goes to his incredible performance in his Bollywood debut film Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, the musical romantic drama also marks Aneet Padda’s film debut. After witnessing the heights that Ahaan has reached today, many of his fellow star kids would love to work with him. But did you know Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor chose Ahaan, all thanks to his acting talent, years ago? Khushi Kapoor, Ahaan Panday and Aryan Khan

Back in 2019, much before she made her acting debut, Khushi Kapoor joined her actor sister Janhvi Kapoor on Neha Dhupia’s talk show. During her appearance, Khushi was asked to choose a co-star for her debut film. The list included Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. Khushi replied, “I have only seen Ahaan act out of the three of them, so I guess it would be like, the safest option.” However, her sister had a different opinion. Janhvi, who made her debut a year ago with Dhadak (2018), shared, “I would want her to debut opposite Meezaan.”

Khushi went on to debut in 2023 with The Archies alongside SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Well, netizens are glad Khushi was not a part of Ahaan’s debut film. Under this viral interview, one such social media user opined, “If Khushi was in Saiyara it would have flopped. Aneet’s acting was a major part of the success,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Thank godddd this did not work out!!! She would have ruined his debut and the movie would have tanked really bad!!” A fan of Ahaan’s wrote, “6 years old post. Now every nations actress would choose an Ahaan pandey film over other projects. Bro has literally killed it and how, while being so humble and passionate about the art form.”

Khushi and Ahaan are yet to announce their next films. Meanwhile, Aryan is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. We wish them all good luck!