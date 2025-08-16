Janmashtami 2025| Manmeet Singh on Radhe Radhe's popularity: ‘Feels like Lord Krishna is blessing us’

It’s been six years since Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl first hit the airwaves, but for Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros, the song’s festive life beyond the film still feels surreal. Originally conceived as a devotional bhajan, the track took on a new avatar after Singh suggested giving it a more dance-centric spin. Composer Manmeet Singh talks about Radhe Radhe's popularity

“The song was originally a bhajan, and that’s how the makers wanted it too,” he recalls. “But I suggested that we make some changes to it, and make it more dance-centric, and then we worked on it.” The result was one of the biggest dance sequences of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career, and the actor was all in. “He was really kicked about the song as well,” says Manmeet.

What no one expected was just how deeply Radhe Radhe would connect with audiences, especially during Janmashtami celebrations. “Even today, we listen to the song being played in functions for Janmashtami, or functions for Lord Krishna — it makes me really humble,” he says. For Manmeet, performing it live is often an emotional experience. “When we are at concerts, and the audiences ask for the song to be played, it actually feels that Lord Krishna has appeared on stage and is blessing us,” he adds.

The composer believes its appeal lies in striking a balance between reverence and revelry. While the lyrics maintain the devotional spirit, the upbeat arrangement ensures it works as both a film song and a festive anthem. That duality, Manmeet says, is what keeps it relevant years after its release.

He adds that the audience’s emotional connection with the song is what drives its longevity. “For us, it’s more than just a hit track — it’s a blessing,” he says, smiling. “It’s a reminder that music has the power to travel beyond the silver screen and become part of people’s celebrations.”

Whether it’s blasting from speakers during a midnight dahi handi event or echoing through wedding sangeets, Radhe Radhe continues to prove that some film songs are destined for a life far beyond their original soundtrack.