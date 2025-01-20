Jason Derulo on working with Indian artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh and I are pretty tight

Jason Derulo is no stranger to India or Indian music, having collaborated with Tesher for the hit single Jalebi Baby, collaborated with rapper King on a party anthem Bumpa and even took the stage to perform at the 2023 IPL. In Mumbai for a short sojourn to celebrate the success of his latest collab, Snake, with actor-singer Nora Fatehi, he says, “I want some tandoori and some spicy a** curry. if I'm not sweating while I'm eating it, then it's not right. And I am Haitian, so I am familiar with spice; that’s all we ate since we were babies.” Jason Derulo with Nora Fatehi(Raju Shinde/HT Photos)

American singer-dancer Jason Derulo with actor-singer Nora Fatehi have collaborated on a new single Snake (Raju Shinde/HT Photos)

India is the next big stage for international artistes with Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Cigarettes After Sex all set to perform in different parts of the country in the coming months. The 35-year-old too has marked India to be on his list during his next world tour. “The last time I was on tour, I was trying to figure out the dates and how it would work for me. But it is something that I would love to add to my world tour in 2026,” says the musician, who has several hits like Savage Love, Wiggle, Ridin’ Solo, and Ayo Girl, to name a few.

Having established a massive fanbase in the country, the artiste also has his eyes on working with more Indian musicians in the future. If you ask him who he would like to collaborate with in the future, the American singer-songwriter and dancer says, “Yo Yo Honey Singh. We are pretty tight. I have been to his house in Dubai and he played me a million tracks that I loved. I know he's going on tour, so maybe after we'll get together and work on something soon.”

The R&B singer believes that “you're going to see more songs from India enter the global charts” in the near future. With the West already welcoming Indian musicians like Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, and AP Dhilion with open arms, Derulo says, “10 years ago, Latin music made a humongous splash [on the international music scene] and I feel like the Indian market is going to do the same.”

Praising Indian music and the love it has always received at the world stage, the musician goes on to add, “The world has always loved Indian beats. Every time someone does an Indian sample, it becomes the biggest thing in the world. There's something about the beats that are infectious, and I think it's just a matter of time that India does a big takeover [in the world of music]. Not just musically, I think just holistically, I've watched India's rise and it's beautiful how it is inching forward more and more. The takeover is only a matter of time.”