Jatt & Juliet 3 takes the world by storm, shatters records

The release of the film on June 27 has taken the world by storm, premiering in over 35 countries and setting new box office records for Punjabi cinema. Be it Fiji, Switzerland, Australia, or Canada, love is pouring in from all quarters with fans ecstatic to see their beloved duo back on the big screen again. Audiences are raving about the electrifying chemistry between Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa

Audiences are praising the film's perfect blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. Dosanjh's iconic ‘Oye Soti’ dialogue and characters like Šampy and Šampy’s father bring nostalgic charm from the previous installments. With a stellar supporting cast including Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma, Hardip Gill, Nasir Chinyoti, and Akram Udas, the film delivers not just laughter but also unforgettable performances.

Social media stars Sukh Pindiala and Babli Ranjit Kaur add an extra layer of humor, delighting fans with their quirky antics. One viewer from Canada said, “This film is a roller-coaster of emotions! Diljit and Neeru’s chemistry is unbeatable.” Another fan shared, “It’s a rib-tickling comedy. The dialogues are hilarious, and the storyline is so touching.”

Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, "Jatt & Juliet 3" is presented by the powerhouse team of White Hill Studios and Speed Records. Don’t miss this cinematic triumph – catch "Jatt & Juliet 3" at a theater near you and join the global celebration!

