Jaya Bachchan reveals what she likes about Amitabh Bachchan; talks about being a strict mother: ‘Badtameezi karte…’

In an old interview, politician and actor Jaya Bachchan had once confessed that she was a strict mother to son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda as they grew up. However, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star had clarified that she was not strict with her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Nevertheless, Jaya has always been a firm believer of discipline. Well, in a new interview, the veteran actor opened up about the same, explaining how discipline plays a key role in life. In fact, this is what she likes best about her husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a chat with Barkha Dutt, talking about her husband Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan shared, “The best thing I like about him is discipline.” Talking about how she's big on discipline, she revealed, “I was a very strict mother.” When asked if her kids used to be scared of her when they were little, Jaya replied, “Of course. Abhi bhi mujhe lagta hai, shayad yeh kehna aaj ke zamane mein galat hoga, magar kabhi kabhi chhote bache badtameezi karte hain toh ek aat dhar dena chahiye. Then they know humne jo kiya woh galat kiya, iss wajah se padhi hai. I'm not saying it ki bohot zyaada.”

Jaya went on to explain, “But kids have to be taught, because I have seen children... specially when you go to public places, sometimes I feel, ‘Idhar aao, baitho (gesturing as if pulling someone and making them sit next to her). Aisa nahi karna.’ I feel like doing it. I have been that kind of a mother.”

Apart from being a mother and mother-in-law, Jaya is a proud grandmother of three today — Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. On the work front, Jaya is now gearing up for her next film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The upcoming rom com, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.