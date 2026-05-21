Jenna Ortega to star in Leos Carax’s next film Lily May B

Actor Jenna Ortega has come on board to lead the film Lily May B directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Leos Carax. The film is one of the most talked-about projects unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

Jenna Ortega was last seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Slated to go on floors in Spring 2027, Lily May B marks Carax’s follow-up to his 2021 musical romance Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which opened Cannes and earned Carax the Best Director award.

The project will mark the first collaboration between Carax and Ortega, who rose to global fame with popular series Wednesday and recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice directed by Tim Burton.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE| Jenna Ortega on her Wednesday dance going viral globally: It was unexpected

“Once upon a time, there was a little girl, a young woman and a young boy. They each held a secret too heavy to bear. They met in an end-of-the-world world, and together rode a big motorcycle through empty cities, deserted freeways, immemorial forests. On their journey, they encountered many dangers, but kept going. In search of who they were; in search of a place to B, maybe?” the synopsis read, according to Variety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Teasing the enigmatic film, Carax said, “Once upon a time, this is what destroyed us, and this is what kept us alive.” The remaining cast members for the film are expected to be announced in September. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teasing the enigmatic film, Carax said, “Once upon a time, this is what destroyed us, and this is what kept us alive.” The remaining cast members for the film are expected to be announced in September. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Jenna’s popularity in India skyrocketed after Wednesday. In an earlier interview with HTCity, she had spoken about how her special dance gained such popularity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jenna’s popularity in India skyrocketed after Wednesday. In an earlier interview with HTCity, she had spoken about how her special dance gained such popularity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s an honour and it was very unexpected. Oftentimes, you make these jobs and you never know what will come of them, or if anyone will watch them. So, the reception and excitement for what we worked on and accomplished here in season one is just something that I’m very grateful for and it still surprises me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s an honour and it was very unexpected. Oftentimes, you make these jobs and you never know what will come of them, or if anyone will watch them. So, the reception and excitement for what we worked on and accomplished here in season one is just something that I’m very grateful for and it still surprises me,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

hollywood actor See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON