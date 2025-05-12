Jhulan Goswami on her biopic Chakda Xpress starring Anushka Sharma getting stalled: I don’t have any such news!

The future of the film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on former cricketer and one of the fastest bowlers of all time, Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma, is reportedly uncertain. Anushka Sharma in a still from the film Chakda Express, (right) cricketer Jhulan Devi(Internet)

Despite being completed, project is currently on hold as the makers search for a new platform.

When contacted for her take on the issue, former cricketer Jhulan Goswami stated that she had no news about the film’s release and therefore could not comment at this time.

She said, “Mereko aisa koi news nahi hai (I don’t have any such news), aur call mujhe kar rahe sab! Mujhe koi comment nai karna.”

Reportedly, Chakda Xpress was initially set for a Netflix streaming release in October 2023. In an recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the film’s editor, Manas Mittal mentioned that the film , “was set to release just before the World Cup.” However, by mid-September, when Manas did not hear back from the team and no promotional strategy was in place, he realised, “it was clear that it was not coming out. Since then, there has been total silence.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan TImes, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays an important part in the film, also shared his concerns about its release. He said, “The film has turned out well; I don’t know why it’s not getting released. All of us actors put in a lot of effort in this sports drama, and we wish for it to reach the audience.”

Reportedly, rumours are that the collaboration between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz faced issues due to creative disagreements and budget constraints, leaving the film's future unclear.