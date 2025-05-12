Virat Kohli reacts as Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note on his Test cricket retirement

Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, with just a little over a month to go before the England tour. Now Anushka Sharma has penned a heartfelt tribute for Virat with a new Instagram post, where she shared how incredible it has been to observe the cricketer beyond all the milestones and records. (Also read: Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket after legendary 14-year career for India: '269 signing off') Anushka Sharma shared a candid picture with Virat Kohli and penned a beautiful note after he announced his retirement on Test Cricket on Monday.

What Anushka wrote for Virat

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Anushka shared a picture with Virat where the two of them were seen smiling as they walked on the test pitch together.

In the caption, Anushka wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.”

She went on to add, “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Virat reacted to the heartfelt tribute in the comments. He commented with three red heart emoticons.

Virat's announcement

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli announced on social media on Monday.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way," he added.