John Wick spinoff Ballerina First Reviews: Ana de Armas shines through bullets in a performance much appreciated by fans

When Keanu Reeves first stepped into the tailored suit of John Wick, few could have guessed what was to come next. Now, with From the World of John Wick: Ballerina — a spinoff set within the same shadow-drenched universe — the Wick-verse expands, bringing a fresh face to the forefront: Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin seeking vengeance. Ana de Armas in World of John Wick: Ballerina

Set between the chaotic events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina explores Eve’s descent into the criminal underworld in search of justice for her father’s death. The twist? Unlike John, who is trying to claw his way out, Eve is fighting her way in. As director Len Wiseman puts it, “(It's) kind of the opposite of John Wick's story. Wick is trying to get out of his life as an assassin; Eve is wanting in — she wants to be a killer.”

The buzz on X

Now that some excited fans have watched the film, early reactions on X are setting the stage for a potentially explosive addition to the franchise. Though it’s still early days, the buzz is loud, chaotic, and mostly positive. One review sets the tone with high praise for the action and Ana’s performance:

“I had a blast with #BallerinaMovie, which has all the Wickism’s you’d expect, from fast-paced bloody shootouts to carnage-inducing brawls that push the creative limit. It’s exhaustive in the way that the Wick films excel, and has one of the best flamethrower scenes since Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019). While nothing can topple the Baba Yaga himself, Ana de Armas does fine work here, particularly in the physicality required of the role. No Mary Sue indestructible nonsense. She takes the hits, as well as delivering them, making for a more convincing performance set within the Wick world. All in all, a Wicktastic spinoff that fits the mould well.” Another echoed a similar appreciation for the film’s refusal to make Eve a mere gender-swapped Wick: “BALLERINA features some great stunt action & fight choreography. Thankfully, they did not try to make Ana de Armas’ Eve be a female John Wick. She stands on her own & handles business her way. Fight like a girl, Keanu’s parts are a definite highlight for fans! #ballerinamovie.”

The film’s visual and emotional intensity also made an impression: “BALLERINA is a visual exhibition to feel the ACTION. Vibrant, frenetic, intense & vengeful, and I’m not just referring to the film, but also to Ana de Armas. An actress capable of anything w/ an electric aura that will paralyse you into not moving from your seat.” Another comment read, “#BallerinaMovie takes a bit to find its footing but really takes off in a blaze of glory. Sits really well in this middle ground of goofy and gritty that allows for exciting & memorable action sequences. Love Ana de Armas in this kind of vehicle. Summer movie season is here!” And perhaps the most telling takeaway came from a sceptical viewer turned believer: “Walking out of #BallerinaMovie pleasantly surprised & still buzzing off some franchise-high action sequences. as someone who was very hesitant that armas could live up to the john wick name, I recommend releasing your worries and giving it a real shot.”

According to fans, it’s clear that the film doesn’t rewrite the Wick formula; it's less about reinventing the wheel and more about spinning it in new directions, and delightfully, Ana de Armas has carved out her own blood-soaked ballet on the stage John Wick built.