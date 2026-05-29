Actor Johnny Depp lost over $690,000 (nearly ₹7 crore) in an alleged credit card scam that went undetected for nearly two years. Video of the suspect’s arrest by armed Hungarian police has been making the rounds online. Johnny Depp allegedly duped of nearly 7 crore in credit card fraud, suspect arrested in Hungary

Investigators say 308 unauthorized charges worth £536,534 appeared on Depp’s card between January 2024 and December 2025. The spending included online purchases and hotel stays.

The case started earlier this year after a U.S. bank flagged irregular withdrawals to the FBI’s Budapest office. On May 6, authorities traced the payments from Depp’s account to a rented apartment in the Angyalföld area of the city.

Police apprehended a 27-year-old man outside the flat. Footage shows officers in tactical gear detaining him at the scene. According to Blikk, the suspect used Depp’s high spending limit to make multiple small transactions, hoping they wouldn’t raise red flags.

How the man got hold of Depp’s American Express details is still under investigation, The Sun reports. Officers linked him to the transactions through a Hungarian phone number, IP addresses, and email accounts used for the bookings.

The trail led them to a flat on Gomb Street in Budapest’s 13th district. A search of the property turned up electronic devices and substances suspected to be narcotics.

Depp spent extended periods in Budapest while filming Modi and other productions at locations like Buda Castle and the Hungarian State Opera House. Police haven’t said if his time in the city is tied to the fraud, and the inquiry is ongoing.

News of the credit card case surfaced shortly after reports of trespassing at Depp’s LA home. Authorities said a woman was seen repeatedly entering the property and filming it, allegedly to leave a message. She left before police arrived and was spotted near the gate and down the hill on several occasions over the weekend.