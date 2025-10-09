Jonathan Bailey's kurta moment as best man for Sach Dhawan has fans dreaming up a desi Kanthony wedding

Jonathan Bailey in a soft silver kurta and a teal Nehru jacket was not on our bingo cards for the year — and trust us, nobody's complaining! But we mean, where was the warning for Yeh Ladka Hai Allah playing on an incessant loop in our heads?

The OG Anthony Bridgerton took a walk on the desi side, as he turned best man for his best friend Sach Dhawan's wedding. Now while the wedding itself was beautiful, Jonathan in a kurta had fans reminiscing about a whole another set of nuptials all together — Kanthony's! Season 2 o f Bridgerton ended on a sublime note with Jonathan's Anthony and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma saying 'I do' in a beautiful white wedding. But seeing the actor dressed all dapper in a kurta, can't help but have us wonder why we couldn't possibly get an Indian wedding for one of international television's most popular couples?

On the work front, Jonathan has had a great run off late, starring front and centre is some big Hollywood productions, namely Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked (2024) and the Scarlett Johansson led Jurassic World Rebirth , which released earlier this year. Next on the cards for him is Wicked For Good , slated for a release later this year in November.

But speaking of projects his fandom is strongly rooting to see him in, we may just have on our hands the very next Bruce Wayne?! Going by the internet grapevine, the demand to see Jonathan pull a Batman is astronomical: "Fuck it… Jonathan Bailey would make a great Batman for the DCU", "The people unknowingly yearn for Jonathan Bailey as Batman" and "I think it’d be cool if James [Gunn] found some spot for Jonathan Bailey in the DCU. Don’t really know which character but he seems like a massive star in the making. I’m actually surprised he’s not a more popular fan-cast for Batman", read a few comments.

Coming back to Kate and Anthony, wouldn't a desi wedding be so swell to revisit?