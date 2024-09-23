Jr NTR fans heartbroken as Devara pre-release event gets cancelled last minute: ‘Can’t even plan properly’

On September 22, fans were left heartbroken after the sudden cancellation of the Devara: Part 1 pre-release event at Novotel in Hyderabad. According to the team and organisers, the event was called off due to overcrowding and security issues mainly because the event was so close to Ganesh Nimarjanam and the heavy monsoons made things quite difficult. Many fans inside the hotel were turned away just hours before the event began. Fans heartbroken as Devara: Part 1 pre-release event cancelled last minute; netizens react

In a video message for fans, Jr NTR expressed his own disappointment saying, “I am deeply saddened that Devara’s event has been cancelled, especially because I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. However, the event couldn’t happen for security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours. In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organisers for the event's cancellation.”

Since this was Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years, on the one end of the spectrum, fans were rather disappointed saying, “We were waiting for Tarak anna's speech, man. Can't you plan the event properly, idiot? 🤡” Others echoed this sentiment since they had been waiting to see the star for a long time. One said, “You can't even plan properly, but you keep giving random excuses again and again.” Another expressed their discontentment of travelling so far and not getting to see Jr NTR by saying, “The situation of those who have come from so far.”

Contrarily, others showcased their solidarity for the star and rooted for his success. One fan expressed their support by saying, “Good decision, but plan well & host the pre-release event before the release. NTR anna fans & general cinema fans deserve a pre-release event & to listen to NTR anna speak🙏🏻.” Another said, “Always we love you Anna ❤️”. Most fans also commented on Jr NTR's heartfelt speech, “You asked us to go home safely, and that's enough. Devara asked, so we did it, no questions asked 🙏🏻.”

The movie sports a blockbuster cast including Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira and Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam alongside Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will be released in 2 parts — the first of which will be released on September 27.