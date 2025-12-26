Kailash Kher storms off Gwalior concert amid crowd chaos: Stop behaving like animals

In a shocking turn of events, singer Kailash Kher had to abruptly end his recent concert in Gwalior, held to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. After the audience turned unruly and repeatedly jumped barricades, the singer tried handing the situation best way possible, but was forced to leave the stage midway. The celebratory evening quickly descended into chaos when sections of the crowd surged forward to get closer to the stage.

Despite repeated appeals, concertgoers continued to breach security barricades, putting Kher, his team, and equipment at risk, leaving the singer visibly frustrated.

Videos circulating on social media capture Kher addressing the crowd sternly before exiting: “If anyone comes close to us or our equipment, we will stop the programme immediately. We appreciated you so much. However, at this moment, you are behaving like animals, stop behaving like animals.”