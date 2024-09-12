Kajal Aggarwal begins filming for Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar, receives a warm welcome on set

Sikandar is a mammoth project currently in the works. The fact that it is a Salman Khan starrer is obviously the pressing factor. But that's not the only selling point. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and director AR Murugadoss. What's more, Rashmika Mandanna is set to star as the leading lady of the project. Adding more weight to what the film has to offer is the fact that Kajal Aggarwal too will feature in the project. Kajal Aggarwal officially starts filming for Salman Khan's Sikandar

As a matter of fact, the actor appears to have commenced filming for the same. Earlier today, Kajal took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a bouquet of sunflowers against which she held her VIP identification. Tagged alongside the photo was '#sikandar Day 1'. She also tagged production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment along with her co-star for the film, Rashmika, in the photo.

This single picture shared by Kajal, has sent the internet into a tizzy with fans celebrating the commencement of Kajal's journey on Sikandar. With Kajal and Salman never having shared screen space before, one thing fans appear to be really excited for, is the fresh chemistry between the duo. A comment expressing the same read: "Eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between them on-screen. #Sikandar is getting bigger and better day by day.🔥".

Sikandar is eyeing a release in 2025 and will mark Salman's return to the screens after a year-long gap, his last release having been Tiger 3, back in 2023. For Kajal, Sikandar marks one of three big releases she has lined up for next year. These include the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3 and Vishnu Manchu's mythological Kannappa, the latter of which she holds a pivotal cameo in. An official release date for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, is yet to be announced.