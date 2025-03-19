Menu Explore
Kalki Koechlin condemns the Israel-Palestine conflict on Instagram: ‘A cycle of death chants on social media’

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 19, 2025 01:29 PM IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to express her heartbreak over the ongoing war, criticising the escalating violence and the staggering loss of lives..

After removing X (formerly known as Twitter) from her phone in 2023, actor Kalki Koechlin expressed frustration over the platform's role in spreading misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram to once again highlight her concerns about the devastating impact of the war and the immense loss of human lives.

Kalki Koechlin shared a post about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine
"My heart breaks. The Israeli government chooses war over the ceasefire. Over political solutions. Over peace. The death of hundreds more Palestinians, the genocide of a people. The hostages’ families are left hanging. Hamas cynically will celebrate each death of an Israeli. Life snatched away from ordinary people who live in the region. A cycle of death chants on social media. While parents who have lost children on both sides band together and stand on the streets in protest, they know there is another way. Their shattered hearts beat consistently and tirelessly and I can hear them above all the other noise," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside an image of a broken heart.

This is not the first time the Dev D actor has spoken about the conflict. In 2024, Kalki, who is married to Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, had strongly criticised the Israeli government's actions, calling them a form of ethnic cleansing.

"The Israeli government’s latest move in Gaza to empty Northern Gaza is nothing less than ethnic cleansing. This government is not promising anything but death for future generations of Palestinians and Israelis both. Share about this on social media. But also do your own research, outside of social media, find out about organisations on the ground in the region, who are working towards stopping this horror in the real world and support them. I am tired, angry and depressed from the passionate political debates on these platforms, when the reality has not changed at all in over a year. Human beings are being systematically tortured, humiliated, broken, burnt, starved and slaughtered. Find your humanity outside of this virtual world and cling to it, nurture it, give it your strength, support and consistency," she had previously written on Instagram.

Back in 2023, Kalki deleted her X account citing disinformation and hate spreading on the platform regarding the ongoing conflict. She took to Instagram and shared a screenshot before deleting the application on her phone.

"Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered. I have had enough," she wrote on the platform.

