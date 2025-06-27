Kamal Haasan, Payal Kapadia and Ayushmann Khurrana among Indians invited to join Oscar Academy panel; netizens react

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the institution behind the Oscars, has extended membership invitations to several Indian film professionals, including legendary actor Kamal Haasan (Vikram and Nayakan) and actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15 and Andhadhun). They join an elite international group of 543 artists and executives invited to be part of the Academy this year, alongside names like Ariana Grande, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Strong. The Los Angeles-based Academy, which conducts the Oscars Awards, announced the ‘Oscars’ Class of 2025 on Thursday night. Kamal Haasan, Payal Kapadia and Ayushmann Khurrana

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

The list also includes prominent behind-the-scenes Indian talent: casting director Karan Mally (Gully Boy), cinematographer Ranabir Das (A Night of Knowing Nothing), costume designer Maxima Basu (Bajirao Mastani), documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra (I Am Ready, Warden) who has been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches, and filmmaker Payal Kapadia — whose recent Cannes Grand Prix win for All We Imagine as Light (2024) further cemented her global acclaim. She was also a member of the jury at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Netizens celebrate the milestone

Social media was quick to cheer on the moment, especially Haasan’s inclusion. “Proud moment for Indians, Tamilians and especially Kamalians,” wrote one user on X. Another post noted, “Suriya in 2022 and this year Kamal... So appropriate.” Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s invitation also sparked joy: “Wow, that’s awesome! Go Payal! She totally deserves it!” read one comment, while another added, “Congratulations to Payal Kapadia on her Academy invitation! A well-deserved honour recognising her unique voice and contributions to filmmaking!”

How Oscar Academy membership works

Unlike awards, Academy membership isn’t something you apply for — it’s an invitation-only process, requiring a sponsorship from two current members of the same branch. The process focuses on both professional merit and the Academy’s growing commitment to inclusion and global representation.

This year’s invitees reflect that mission: 41% are women, 45% are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 55% hail from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

Those who accept will be the only additions to the Academy in 2025, giving them the power to vote on the Oscars, including next year’s ceremony, set for March 15, 2026. The nominations will be announced on January 22, following the voting window from January 12–16. Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the event.

Last year, actor Shabana Azmi, director SS Rajamouli (RRR), producer Ritesh Sidhwani, director Rima Das (Village Rockstars) and choreographer Prem Rakshith(Naatu Naatu) were part of the board.