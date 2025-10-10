Karan Johar reacts to backlash on Homebound remark, urges people not to ‘misconstrue’

On his Instagram stories, KJo slammed the media for misquoting his statement. He wrote, “I humbly request my friends and members of the media to not misconstrue or misquote my comments on our film HOMEBOUND.. It was an academic chat on the business of our movies… I am and will always be exceptionally proud of HOMEBOUND…"

He further added, "It will always shine in our repertoire of films as one of our finest and most sensitively performed and directed films… We are actively working towards making our film get a large audience and presence on a global stage and are thrilled with the day-on-day increase in domestic footfalls as well…”

During his appearance on the Game Changers podcast, Karan spoke about profitability as a producer. Karan said, “I made Homebound, worldwide critically acclaimed, but I can’t say if I’ll take such decisions in the future or not. I will feel upset, but I chose this deal (with Adar Poonawalla) for a reason – growth. Growth comes from profit, and profit comes from profitability. I will always be artistic, but it is important to be commercial as well.”

How Neeraj Ghaywan Reacted to KJo's Comment Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan took a dig at Karan amid his recent remarks about the film. Karan got embroiled in controversy after he said that he might not make a film like Homebound again, since it doesn’t make much money. This upset many fans who pointed out that Homebound’s screens were reduced to favour Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Recently, Neeraj Ghaywan took to his Instagram Story and shared a fan review of Homebound. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the dig at Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The review mentioned, “Oh man. I’m still shaken. The scene between Shoaib & Chandan’s mother just broke me!! Take a bow @neeraj.ghaywan @somenmishra @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06."