Karate Kid: Legends packs a nostalgic kick with a modern punch

It's been over four decades since The Karate Kid first taught audiences to "wax on, wax off," and now, Karate Kid: Legends aims to bridge generations by blending the spirit of the original films, the 2010 reboot, and Netflix’s Cobra Kai. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and scripted by Rob Lieber, the film attempts to breathe new life into the beloved franchise while introducing a fresh protagonist for today’s youth. The film packs familiar punches—both literal and narrative—but it does so with enough heart and flair to make the ride worthwhile, especially for younger viewers and nostalgic fans. Still from the movie Karate Kid: Legends

Li Fong (Ben Wang), a kung fu prodigy from Beijing, relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen), who lays down one hard rule: no fighting. But it doesn’t take long for Fong to break that vow. After befriending Mia (Sadie Stanley), he finds himself pulled into the chaotic world of her father Victor (Joshua Jackson), a pizza shop owner and former boxer drowning in debt to a local martial arts dojo head (Tim Rozon). When Li begins training Victor to settle that debt through a boxing match, things spiral fast—especially after a dirty blow triggers memories of his own tragic past involving his older brother’s death.

Soon enough, Li is drawn back into the world of martial arts, this time not just as a mentor, but as a contender in a high-stakes city tournament. Guiding him are Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), his great uncle and kung fu master, and eventually Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who steps in to bridge the gap between kung fu and karate with a few nostalgic training tricks up his sleeve.

The good

The movie shines in its ability to juggle legacy and reinvention. Ben Wang is a charming and capable lead, excelling more in physical agility than deep dramatic range, but anchoring the film with earnestness. His chemistry with both Jackie and Ralph adds weight to an otherwise breezy narrative. Jackie, ever the master of kinetic comedy and heartfelt mentorship, is at his best in a delightfully choreographed apartment break-in sequence that recalls his Rush Hour heyday.

The film’s youthful tone is consistent, buoyed by energetic fight choreography courtesy of the Jackie's stunt team and a soundtrack that complements the momentum. For fans of the franchise, the callbacks—from Mr. Miyagi references to the rooftop training montage—hit the sweet spot between homage and evolution.

Wyatt Oleff is another scene-stealer as Alan, Li’s awkward tutor-turned-wingman, whose deadpan delivery scores the film’s biggest laughs. The supporting cast, particularly Sadie and Joshua, offer just enough grounding to the narrative’s high-flying sequences.

The bad

Despite its charm, Legends doesn’t actually break any new ground. Much of the plot feels overly familiar, borrowing heavily from past installments without introducing much originality. Aramis Knight’s villain, Connor, is one-note and underdeveloped, falling into the typical “bully with a dojo” trope that the franchise has leaned on one too many times.

The plot crams in a lot—mentorship, romance, flashbacks, training montages, and franchise tie-ins—resulting in uneven pacing. The inclusion of Daniel LaRusso feels more like a fan-service cameo than a plot necessity, appearing too late in the story to make a significant impact. Product placement also rears its head awkwardly in a moment that feels more ad slot than story beat.

The verdict

Karate Kid: Legends may not reinvent the franchise wheel, but it doesn’t need to. With a likable lead, dynamic fight sequences, and the nostalgic presence of Jackie and Ralph, it manages to succesfully deliver a heartwarming, action-packed crowd-pleaser. Younger audiences will connect with its themes of identity, perseverance, and mentorship, while older fans will enjoy the return of familiar faces and echoes of beloved storylines.

It might not pack the philosophical depth or emotional punch of the original, but it lands enough clean hits to earn its place in the dojo. It's a fun, family-friendly reboot that pays respectful tribute to the past while handing the belt to a new generation.