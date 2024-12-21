Kareena and Saif invite Spider-Man and Iron Man to son Taimur’s birthday bash, Jeh flaunts his Batman tattoo; watch

Yesterday on December 20, one of Tinsel Town’s most adored star kids Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his 8th birthday. Ever since the clock struck 12, heartwarming wishes from fans and family began pouring on social media for the birthday boy. His bua Soha Ali Khan also shared a cute video featuring Taimur and his cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s sweet memories together. On this special occasion, his actor parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan threw a grand birthday bash for their little prince. It was an evening to remember, made even more special by VIP guests. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at former's 8th birthday party

Thanks to Taimur Ali Khan’s elder bua Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, who shared a sweet post for him, fans got their hands on sneak peeks from the birthday boy’s grand bash. The clip begins with Taimur and his friend flying in the air, picked up by a performer dressed as superhero Iron Man. On Iron Man’s shoulders is Captain America. They are later joined by another performer who is dressed up as Spider-Man. Isn’t Taimur lucky to have so many superheroes on his birthday? Even Batman made a special appearance at the party, but he was there for Taimur’s younger brother Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh baba.

We are talking about Jeh’s cute tattoo of Batman on his cheek, which the star kid flaunted while enjoying fries. Soon after this video was shared, many fans were left gushing over Taimur and Jeh. However, there were some who were worried about the birthday boy, assuming that he got hurt when Iron Man picked him up. For instance, one social media user asked, “What? Who lifts a kid like that?,” whereas another concerned fan pointed out, “Not sure if lifting a kid like this with one arm is safe. Might stretch his nerves in the axilla. A bit extreme and unnecessary.”

Well, we hope Taimur wasn’t hurt, as fans thought. After all, his doting parents Kareena and Saif were right there. We are sure the birthday boy had a great time.