Kareena Kapoor’s video calling Akshaye Khanna ‘too cute’ goes viral amid Dhurandhar craze: ‘When I see him…’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has become an internet sensation ever since a scene from his recently released film Dhurandhar went viral on social media. In this clip from the Aditya Dhar film, Akshaye walks in as the Sher-E-Baloch, vibing to the Arabic track FA9LA , sung by Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi, with Ranveer Singh right behind him. Netizens have been crushing over the actor for a week now, and are revisiting his old gems such as Hungama (2003), where he played Jeetu from Videocon, and Tees Maar Khan (2010). Well, amid all the craze, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old video gushing over Akshaye has now resurfaced.

In this viral interview, which was recorded during the promotions of their film Hulchul (2004), Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about how her co-star was considered a heartthrob. Bebo shared, “Himalay Putra maine kum se kum 20 baar dekhi hui hai kyunki tab main school mein thi and uss time Akshaye Khanna was the latest heartthrob. Toh ladkiyan toh uske peeche paagal thi. Toh usme main bhi thi crowd mein, ke 'Arre Akshaye Khanna! I'm a bachelor, I'm a bachelor. My God, Akshaye Khanna!' It was like that. So I have always liked Akshaye. When I see him, I think he's too cute, he's adorable. He's so sweet, such a good human being and he's such a wonderful actor. Akshaye Khanna is the right person to go to Hollywood, kyunki uski performances jo hoti hain... mind-blowing. Mind-blowing!”

Hulchul, directed by Priyadarshan, followed the story of two rival families. Akshaye belonged to one and Kareena to the other. What begins as a plot for revenge soon turns into a love story with the two falling in love. Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal were nominated in the category of Best Comedian for their hilarious performances, whereas Akshaye and Kareena’s chemistry won hearts.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Akshaye in Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026.