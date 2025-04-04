Kareena Kapoor remembers feeling fab after gaining 25 kgs post Jeh’s birth; lived by ‘Main apni favourite hun’ rule

Apart from being a versatile actor, a doting mother to Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh and a loving wife to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashion and fitness icon. In her 25 year long glorious career, the Bollywood diva has time and again inspired fans with her breathtaking looks as well as her devotion to staying fit. May it be her Poo persona and Bole Chudiyan lehenga from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) or her size zero figure in Tashan (2008), the actor has always been a trend-setter. So even when she gained 25 kgs after delivering her second son Jeh, she looked at herself and felt fabulous! Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh

How does Kareena Kapoor Khan manage to love herself in every avatar? It’s simple: she takes inspiration from her monumental character Geet from Jab We Met (2007). Recently at the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Bebo shared, “I’m someone who has actually lived by the rule ‘Main apni favourite hun (I’m my favourite person)’. That’s the only way every woman should live their life because self belief is everything. However you think or feel, you have to constantly keep telling yourself that. If you reassure yourself everyday, it just becomes easy to believe and then others start believing it. Not that it matters what others think, at least I have always lived like that.”

Remembering the time she gained weight after her second pregnancy in 2021, after her darling Jehangir came into the world, Kareena shared, “After Jeh’s birth, there was a moment when I felt ‘Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again’. But, it was just for a flash of a second, I felt that I was still looking fab. I had gained 25 kgs, not to mention.”

Hats off to Kareena and her passion to lead a healthy and happy life! There’s so much we can learn from her.