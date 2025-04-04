Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kareena Kapoor remembers feeling fab after gaining 25 kgs post Jeh’s birth; lived by ‘Main apni favourite hun’ rule

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 04, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been gorgeous and confident. Even when she gained weight post her second pregnancy, the actor felt fab! Here's why

Apart from being a versatile actor, a doting mother to Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh and a loving wife to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashion and fitness icon. In her 25 year long glorious career, the Bollywood diva has time and again inspired fans with her breathtaking looks as well as her devotion to staying fit. May it be her Poo persona and Bole Chudiyan lehenga from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) or her size zero figure in Tashan (2008), the actor has always been a trend-setter. So even when she gained 25 kgs after delivering her second son Jeh, she looked at herself and felt fabulous!

Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh
Kareena Kapoor with son Jeh

How does Kareena Kapoor Khan manage to love herself in every avatar? It’s simple: she takes inspiration from her monumental character Geet from Jab We Met (2007). Recently at the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Bebo shared, “I’m someone who has actually lived by the rule ‘Main apni favourite hun (I’m my favourite person)’. That’s the only way every woman should live their life because self belief is everything. However you think or feel, you have to constantly keep telling yourself that. If you reassure yourself everyday, it just becomes easy to believe and then others start believing it. Not that it matters what others think, at least I have always lived like that.”

Remembering the time she gained weight after her second pregnancy in 2021, after her darling Jehangir came into the world, Kareena shared, “After Jeh’s birth, there was a moment when I felt ‘Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again’. But, it was just for a flash of a second, I felt that I was still looking fab. I had gained 25 kgs, not to mention.”

Hats off to Kareena and her passion to lead a healthy and happy life! There’s so much we can learn from her.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Kareena Kapoor remembers feeling fab after gaining 25 kgs post Jeh’s birth; lived by ‘Main apni favourite hun’ rule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On