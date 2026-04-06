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    Karishma Tanna announces first pregnancy in an adorable post: ‘A little miracle- August 2026’

    Actor Karishma Tanna revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing pictures with husband Varun Bangera.

    Published on: Apr 06, 2026 12:17 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Karishma Tanna is all set to step into another role in life- motherhood! The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news, that she is expecting her first child with husband, businessman Varun Bangera.

    Karishma Tanna has announced her pregnancy.
    Karishma Tanna has announced her pregnancy.

    She shared a carousel of cute pictures, with her and Varun posing with baby shoes, and wearing caps with ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad' written on them. Check out her post here:

    “A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026” she captioned the picture post, also revealing the expected date of arrival of their baby. Karishma and Varun had started dating in 2021, before getting married on February 5 in the following year.

    A host of friends from the industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Khushi Kapoor commented, “Ahhh” followed by multiple hearts. Karishma and Khushi co star in the sequel to the film Mom (2017), which had starred Khushi's mother, late legend Sridevi.

    Bhumi Satish Pednekkar wrote for Karishma, “Awwwwww”. Dia Mirza Rekhi commented, “Oh yay! Congratulations” Other celeb commenters included Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap and Sonal Chauhan.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Karishma Tanna Announces First Pregnancy In An Adorable Post: ‘A Little Miracle- August 2026’
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Karishma Tanna Announces First Pregnancy In An Adorable Post: ‘A Little Miracle- August 2026’
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