Karishma Tanna on career pause post Scoop: This is the price you pay when…

We wonder why she hasn't worked on anything since the show's release, save for a special appearance in Call Me Bae. She tells us, "I genuinely don't have an answer. After a long time, I had a platform and an acting-driven script. Scoop was challenging. It's not like I have become extra choosy after the show. I know if the right script is written, the director can take it to a higher level. I am just waiting for that kind of work to come my way."

The 41-year-old adds, "I did get offers. But for some reason... I don't feel like saying yes to what has come my way. I was expecting character-driven roles after I showed what I am capable of."

She confesses that she has come close to signing projects that are underwhelming to avoid losing relevance. "There are thoughts like 'out of sight, out of mind' actors do go through that," she explains, adding, “I'm expecting to get scripts that I can do justice to. The wait, it's sometimes frustrating too. I want to be on set... to hold a script again, face the camera, and be around directors and producers. But this is the price you pay when you do a show like Scoop - it's a waiting game for something equally good. I am going through a lot of mixed emotions. Sometimes I feel, 'Jo bhi next aayega, I will take it.' I doubt whether I will be happy on set or not. You've caught me at a very confusing stage."