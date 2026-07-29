Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan had a fiery relationship: Suneel Darshan on their broken engagement

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s relationship during the 2000s was one of the most talked about news during that time. They even got engaged but then it was as big a shocker for their fans when they broke it off. Filmmaker Suneel Darshan shed light on that break up recently, revealing that he was at Kapoor’s house when the wedding was called off.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

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Speaking to Hindi Rush, Darshan shared that Kapoor and Bachchan’s relationship started even before his film with Karisma, Ek Rishtaa went on floors. “And it kept growing deeper. By the time I planned Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, it had already been decided that they would get married. They were an attractive pair — Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter. Ironically, the only film they were destined to do together was Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya,” he said.

He further recalled, “Coincidentally, I was at Karisma’s house when the engagement was called off. It’s unfortunate that the wedding was called off. I don’t think anyone can fully analyse the backlash or emotional turmoil that followed. Then she went to Bangkok for New Year’s celebrations, and suddenly I heard she was going to marry Sunjay (late industrialist Sunjay Kapur). I never understood that decision.”

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{{^usCountry}} When prodded about the reason behind Karisma and Abhishek’s split, Suneel said, “People blame Babita ji (Kapoor, Karisma’s mother), Jaya ji (Bachchan, Abhishek’s mother), Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When prodded about the reason behind Karisma and Abhishek’s split, Suneel said, “People blame Babita ji (Kapoor, Karisma’s mother), Jaya ji (Bachchan, Abhishek’s mother), Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two.” {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, Karisma and Abhishek made their relationship official during Amitabh’s 60th birthday celebrations and got engaged in 2002. However, they called it off just a few months later in early 2003. Karisma then went on to marry Sunjay, while Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.