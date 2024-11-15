Menu Explore
Kartik Aaryan to be the new Shaktimaan, not Ranveer or Tiger? Netizens are divided, call it ‘career suicide’

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 15, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Mukesh Khanna has already dismissed Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff as the new Shaktimaan. Well, latest buzz suggests Kartik Aaryan could be a top choice

One of the most talked about films of the year is Shaktimaan— a movie adaptation of the beloved 90s superhero television series. Initially rumours suggested that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the lead. However, Mukesh Khanna who was the OG Shaktimaan on the TV show made it clear that he does not want Ranveer to be cast in the movie, blaming it on latter’s ‘image’. When asked if Tiger Shroff has what it takes to be Shaktimaan, Mukesh shot him down as well calling the muscular actor ‘a child among children’. Well, now it seems as though Kartik Aaryan could be a contender for this much-anticipated film.

Kartik Aaryan might become the new Shaktimaan, not Ranveer Singh
Kartik Aaryan might become the new Shaktimaan, not Ranveer Singh

According to latest buzz, Kartik has been approached for the Shaktimaan movie and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star is rumoured to be thinking it over. Well, that’s exciting since he is already a fan favourite and has huge pull when it comes to bringing audiences to theatres. It would also be delightful to see Kartik as a superhero for the first time ever. However, there are some fans who feel Kartik should steer clear of this project. Under a Reddit thread, one such internet user claimed, “This would be carrer suicide for Kartik Aryan. Unless they reinvent the character. If they plan to stick to the old pattern it won't work. Not to mention plenty of people are put off by Shaktiman at this moment , not to mention nowadays people are quick to catch on Inspired shots and stolen storylines which i have no doubt are bound to happen.”

Kartik Aryan has been approached for this role but he’s busy and is “thinking it over”. No answer yet. Thoughts?
byu/BollyLOVER1 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another such comment read: “Not sure how true this news is but if you are a successful actor you should steer clear of this disaster ,The clown who owns the IP demands too much creative control and is still stuck in the 90s ,Sony should also think about the project again might as well try and create a new IP,” whereas a fan predicted: “Hopefully KA doesn't touch it. Shooting & promotions khatam hote hote fully traumatized ho jayega bechara.” But there are obviously some who think Kartik as the new Shaktimaan could be a hit. One such fan gushed, “Yes I totally see him playing this role. He has the youthful look and charm that you need for a young superhero,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Kartik actually fits the role more than Ranveer.”

Well, let’s wait and watch what the OG Shaktimaan says about this new casting rumours. But if you could decide, which Bollywood actor would you choose for the Shaktimaan movie?

