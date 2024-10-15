Kartik + Diljit+ Pitbull = chartbuster Bhool Bhuliyaa 3 title track

Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is back with its highly anticipated third instalment, creating a massive buzz. The film’s trailer has already shattered records, becoming ‘the most viewed Hindi film trailer in 24 hours’ with over 155 million views across social media platforms. Coupled with his dynamic trendsetting dance moves, the song promises to be an instant hit.

Taking center stage with the title track is Gen-z sensation Kartik Aaryan, who has turned his portrayal of Rooh Baba into a fan-favourite character. His effortless charm and signature swagger light up the screen, delivering exactly what fans have been waiting for and more. Coupled with his dynamic trendsetting dance moves, the song promises to be an instant hit.

What makes this track truly stand out is its fusion of global and Indian sounds. The collaboration brings together Mr Worldwide aka Pitbull, Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh, and the unmistakable voice of Neeraj Shridhar, who is synonymous with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. With music composed by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi, the song delivers a contemporary vibe mixed with rich Indian flavours, making it a surefire hit with listeners worldwide.

Bhushan Kumar has made a one-of-its-kind unique collaboration for Indian cinema. Talking about this milestone, he says, “We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, and the ever-versatile Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With music maestros Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyones favrouite Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hook steps, at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we cant wait for the fans worldwide to experience it.”

This new rendition of the classic ‘Hare Krishna’ theme not only honours the franchise’s musical legacy but also elevates it to new heights. The inclusion of Pitbull, a global music icon, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, whose infectious energy has garnered him a massive fan base, creates a cross-cultural phenomenon that is sure to leave an impact both in India and internationally.

The title track’s grand launch marked by a three-day tour, beginining today, set the stage for what promises to be the dance anthem of the year. With its energetic beats and vibrant sound, the song is all set to dominate the airwaves.

The release of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track is just the beginning of an exhilarating lead-up to the film’s Diwali release. Alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and project initiated by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024.