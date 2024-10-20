Karva Chauth special | Arti Singh: Grateful for a partner who makes me a better person

Actor Arti Singh is cherishing a special moment this year as she celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with husband, businessman Dipak Chauhan. The couple, who tied the knot in April, is looking forward to a day filled with love and tradition. Singh shares: “He (Dipak) had kept Karwa Chauth once before marriage for me, and today, he’s my husband. I feel very blessed.” Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

At 39, Singh is eager to experience the unique bond this festival brings. “Let’s see how he supports me this time,” she smiles, adding, “He says he wants to fast with me, but I will definitely be fasting for sure. We’ll see if he does too!” Singh expresses her gratitude for having a partner who enhances her life: “I’m glad I have a husband and a man like him who makes me a better person. It’s amazing that I will be doing this with someone I want to spend my forever with.”

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion in Singh’s hometown of Lucknow: “I’m really looking forward to the day. I will put mehndi a day before.”

When asked about the significance of Karwa Chauth, Singh reflects thoughtfully. “While I believe that ‘umar badhti hai,’ it’s also about the love you share with each other. It’s a beautiful way to show your love to your partner. Ultimately, it’s all about love and belonging,” she concludes.