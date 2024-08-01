Kashmera Shah says ‘show must go on’ after she sustains injury on set

Actor Kashmera Shah recently took to Instagram to share photos of her injured rib and twisted ankle sustained on the set of a reality TV show. Detailing the incident, she tells us, "I could barely talk. It's only after taking some painkillers am able to talk a little. We were at the pantry, Krushna (Abhishek) was inside and I was stealing some food. I was wearing heels and I had a free fall. Sab heels ki hi fault hain. When I fell, my leg twisted and I hit the edge of the bench and got hurt on the upper part of my ribs." Actor Kashmera Shah

Shah explains that she has re-injured the same rib she hurt before, and says, “I have a small hairline fracture just below the breast. The pain is so severe that I'm unable to breathe and talk properly.”

Despite the injury, Shah doesn't let it halt her work. She notes that actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was on set for her film's promotions, was incredibly supportive. "I didn’t stop working as I wanted to finish the shoot. The show must go on! I got up and couldn’t breathe for a second. Krushna was extremely worried," Shah says, adding, "Shraddha Kapoor is so sweet and gentle. She was extremely caring and came running all the way to help me with my slippers."

Highlighting that her focus in the coming days will be on resting at home, Shah adds, "The doctor checked and gave me a patch to wear on the ribs and very strong painkiller medications. I can’t lie down and get up on my own, Krushna is helping me with that."

"I hope it gets better before my next shoot. I will of course not go to the gym and try not exert myself. But yes, I know ki yeh ribs ka pain jaldi se jaata nahi hai," she wraps up.