Keerthy Suresh: I was supposed to shoot for a Hindi film in 2018, but it just didn't work well for me

National Award winner actor Keerthy Suresh has worked in different languages in South cinema. And while she always wanted to delve into Hindi films, it took time and finally happened last year with Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan. Keerthy Suresh

Ask her about why this long wait and she responds, “My Hindi debut took a while, but it's not because I wasn’t offered many films, but because unfortunately some of them didn't work out. In fact, I was supposed to shoot for a Hindi film in 2018. But it just didn't work well for me, so I had to leave that project.”

She adds, “I think time plays a major role and there is a right time for everything. I was looking out for something interesting to start with and I'm so glad that it started with Baby John. It was probably the most comfortable team you can start up with and I can't thank them enough for that.”

While “being a star down South and having a National Award” didn't influence the timing of her decision to venture into Hindi films, she says, "It's my passion and my drive that I've always wanted to try different kinds of films, be it Hindi, Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam. At some point, I would love to do a Kannada or even a Marathi film. For that matter, why not end up in Hollywood?”

Keerthy admits that it is a challenge balancing work between all the languages, but it’s a challenge she is enjoying tackling. “I have to balance between Hindi and all my other languages films as they are all equally important to me. I might be signing another Hindi film this year. And along with that, I might be doing two other Telugu films, and also a Malayalam film. I do have a Telugu release and a Tamil release for this year,” she informs.

As she talks about upcoming films, there were reports of her signing a film with Ranbir Kapoor recently. While she doesn’t comment on it, she says, “There are such great talents out here. I would love to work with Ranbir, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Shahid Kapoor. I would love to explore this journey with them.”

While Baby John might have not performed well at the box office, Keerthy admits that the welcome she has received by the industry and the audiences here has been heart-warming. “I'm enjoying the attention. It's been a great pleasure, and now I would love to balance between films which are commercial, but where I also do have a meaty role, and other firms where the story is driven through performances. I've always tried to balance between serious and commercial films down South and that's the same thing that I would love to do over here as well,” she ends.