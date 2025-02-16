Menu Explore
Keerthy Suresh looks truly breathtaking in white lace bridal gown and veil in fresh pics from Christian wedding ceremony

BySanya Panwar
Feb 16, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh's white gown from her Christian wedding with Antony Thattil is absolutely dreamy. The actor chose a dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Keerthy Suresh's unseen pictures from her magical Christian wedding with businessman Antony Thattil are here. The two tied the knot in December. Sharing new pictures from their Christian wedding, the actor wrote in her Instagram caption, “And then we took our 'vows in a sundowner'.” Also read | Keerthy Suresh turns happy bride in floral lehenga for new photoshoot, brides-to-be take notes: Pics inside

Keerthy Suresh was a beautiful bride in a white lace gown at her Christian wedding. (Instagram/ Keerthy Suresh)
Keerthy Suresh was a beautiful bride in a white lace gown at her Christian wedding. (Instagram/ Keerthy Suresh)

Keerthy Suresh's look from Christian wedding

Keerthy Suresh chose Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad for her intricately adorned bridal outfit. His designs blend modern elegance with traditional craftsmanship, creating exquisite pieces for the bride-to-be and Keerthy's Christian wedding look, complete with a floor-sweeping veil, proved just that.

Take a look:

Keerthy Suresh's stunning, romantic bridal gown

It featured lace, crystal beading, and floral motifs. The result was a wedding look that exudes timeless elegance and ethereal romance. The gown is from Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring 2025 collection, a tribute to Phoenician history, capturing the essence of ancient civilizations. Keerthy's gown features intricate embroidery with delicate lace to create a truly ethereal bridal gown.

More pics and details

In some of the pictures she posted, Keerthy Suresh's figure-hugging gown softly fell on floor as her matching net and lace veil flew gracefully. While the high necklines exuded an effortless sophistication, what added to the bridal gown's everlasting elegance was the tastefully structured white lace bodice with matching lining. Keerthy's simple sapphire stud earrings made sure the focus remained on her ethereal bridal gown, while also adding a touch of colour to the dreamy white bridal look.

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil married in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12, 2024, in Goa at The St. Regis Resort. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful blend of traditional Tamil Brahmin and Malayali Christian customs.

