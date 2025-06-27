Khalia Bhatt: Say fans because Alia Bhatt ate with her Rekha-inspired look; call Janhvi Kapoor Umrao Jaanu

Apart from being one of the most beautiful women in showbiz, Rekha (70) also has a legacy of being one of the most versatile performers to shine on the silver screen. In her illustrious career as an actor, Rekha has won hearts time and again with her performances. But one of her most glorious and impactful acts was in Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 film Umrao Jaan. Ahead of the film’s re-release in theatres today, a special screening was held for Bollywood stars last night in Mumbai. In what seemed like a beautiful tribute, actor Alia Bhatt (32) dressed up and how! What was so special about the look? Well, it was inspired by Rekha’s iconic blush pink saree moment from Silsila (1981). Alia Bhatt (with Rekha) and Janhvi Kapoor at the premiere of Umrao Jaan in Mumbai

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt turned heads as she walked the red carpet in her high platform heels, draped in six-yards of blush pink elegance and kohled eyes. She paired the Tarun Tahiliani saree with a contemporary blouse featuring an embellished collar and a keyhole neckline.

Alia looked gorgeous and fans couldn’t help but gush over the movie-inspired look. For instance, one netizen claimed, “TBH she ate. Khalia Bhatt,” whereas another fan wrote, “10 outta 10, she's glowing, love the blouse and the color of the saree and the hair also looks fab.” Another comment read, “What's up with her?? She is killing it nowadays,” while a fan shared, “Alia in traditional wear never disappoints. Never seen a woman get that saree glow up the way Alia gets it.” Remembering Alia's look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), a fan stated, “rani? is that you?” Sharing glimpses from the premiere of Umrao Jaan with her ‘ReMaa’, Alia wrote, “An ode to a living legend… there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa 💕.” Well, Alia wasn’t the only star who shined bright last night.

Another guest who graced the red carpet paying a perfect tribute to her ‘Pedamma’ Rekha was Janhvi Kapoor (28). For the occasion, Janhvi decided to dress up as modern-day Umrao Jaan in an ivory anarkali suit featuring intricate embroidery. Gushing over JK's look, a social media user wrote, “Modern day Mughal-e-Azam vibe 👸🌟,” whereas another comment read, “Umrao Jaanu 😍.” Meanwhile, others compared Janhvi to her late superstar mother Sridevi. One such fan stated, “Apki mom ke jese hi lagte ho beautiful ❤️✨ @janhvikapoor,” while another comment read, “Why is she giving shrideviji look??? ✨❤️”

We wish Rekha all the love as she returns to the silver screen as Umrao Jaan to win hearts once again.