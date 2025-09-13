Khushi Kapoor reveals the 2 things she has learnt from brother Arjun Kapoor; calls Janhvi ‘most loyal and fierce’

It is often believed that star kids, infamously known as ‘nepo babies’ around the internet, face no obstacles in the film industry. While that is far from the truth and they all have their own struggles, star kids do get a chance to learn a lot growing up from the experience of their actor relatives. Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, for instance, has witnessed several acting careers in her family. From that of her late superstar mother Sridevi, to her sister Janhvi Kapoor and half-brother Arjun Kapoor. Well, in a new interview, Khushi revealed what she has learnt from her relatives who are in the same field as her.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, talking about her half-brother and fellow actor Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor shared, “I think I've learned something from everyone in my family. I think I've learned resilience and strength from Arjun. I think he has so much wisdom and so much strength in him and whenever I feel down about something I always message him and he always has the right things to say and sometimes it's just the support that you need from another person and I think I've learned that from him.” Talking about her half-sister, Khushi explained that Anshula Kapoor is the ‘best caretaker’ who is always ready and prepared, with everything under control.

Coming to her sister Janhvi Kapoor and her late mother Sridevi, Khushi shared, “And I think Janhvi is the most loyal and fierce person I've ever met. She will fight for everyone she loves and I think I've learned that from her. She'll defend you till death and I think I have so much respect for her for being able to do that. And I think I've learned so much from my mom. I think I've just watched her working for so many years and taking care of us as a family, not working for the years that she was raising us, I think I've just learned how to be a nurturer because I've seen her do it for so long.”

On the film front, after making her debut with The Archies in 2023, Khushi entertained the audience with two films in 2025. Her year began with Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, and she later appeared in Nadaaniyan, which marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. Up next, Khushi will reportedly be seen in Mom 2, taking forward the franchise of Sridevi's last film Mom (2017).