‘Kicked out after coffee’: Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues spills on 4-hour cafe date with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

For Jemimah Rodrigues, one of Indian cricket’s brightest stars, a memorable evening with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma played out in the most relatable way possible, over coffee that lasted so long, the café staff had to throw them out. In a chat with Mashable India, Jemimah recalled how she and teammate Smriti Mandhana approached Virat Kohli during a series in New Zealand. What began as a quick session to seek advice on batting turned into a marathon four-hour heart-to-heart with Virat and Anushka. Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues; Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

“He actually told Smriti and me, ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening,’” Jemimah revealed. The conversation started with cricket, but as Anushka joined in, it flowed into life, dreams, and everything in between. “It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke,” Jemimah laughed. “The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out.”

The warmth of that encounter seems to mirror the quieter life Virat and Anushka have built away from India’s relentless spotlight. Now based in London with their children Vamika and Akaay, the couple balance privacy with close connections to friends, family, and fellow cricketers.

For Jemimah, though, it wasn’t just coffee. It was a once-in-a-lifetime evening with two icons who left her inspired — not just as a cricketer, but as a person.