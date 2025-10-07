Edit Profile
    Kirti Kulhari on seeking external validation: I stopped reading reviews quite a while ago

    Kirti Kulhari on completing 15 years as an actor and no longer seeking external validation

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 10:22 AM IST
    By S Farah Rizvi
    She may have 15 years of acting experience under her belt, but Kirti Kulhari can’t help but be surprised at the passage of time. “Time kaha gaya pata hi nahin chala,” she tells us, adding, “I’m still a newcomer, I feel (laughs).”

    Actor Kirti Kulhari
    Actor Kirti Kulhari

    With her latest project Full Plate recently premiering at the Busan Film Festival, the actor notes that festival releases have a different feeling to them: “There is pressure at festivals, but it is different. Audiences passes le kar, time nikal kar aate hain to support cinema. And as actors, you get to see their live reactions to your film. Back home, it is more about the box office game.”

    Now that she has experienced the film festival circuit, the actor tells us that she is looking for roles that will resonate with a more diverse audience. “I love being part of stories that get festival releases that’s where people watch projects without biases. I’m trying to do projects that reach even the farthest audience,” she shares.

    Kirti, who debuted in the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie reveals that she has experienced a shift in perspective, especially when it comes to external validation. “I stopped reading reviews quite a while ago; I feel as though the review market has been ruined with everyone becoming a reviewer or a critic. Even award functions have become a joke nowadays. Mujhe yeh game khelna nahin hai.”

    On a more positive note, however, the actor says she has also come to see her own performances differently. “In my early days as an actor, I used to be very critical of myself ki, ‘Maine yeh kyun kiya, aisa kyun nahin kiya?’ I’d ponder over it for days. I wanted to be known as a ‘one-take artiste’, because my first takes are the best,” she says, adding, “Aur jab nahin hota tha, I used to feel bad. Ab sab badal gaya, I’m finally gentler on myself

