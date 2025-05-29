Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
‘Kohli Effect’: Tamannaah’s clarification after liking Deepika’s video reminds fans of Virat Kohli’s recent fiasco

ByMahima Pandey
May 29, 2025 12:44 PM IST

Netizens think Tamannaah Bhatia has been affected by the ‘Kohli effect’ after her clarification to liking Deepika Padukone's video. Here's why

Yesterday, a fan-made reel of Deepika Padukone began doing the rounds amid her ongoing controversy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his upcoming film Spirit. The reason why this video went viral is because eagle-eyed netizens noticed that it was ‘liked’ by Tamannaah Bhatia’s official social media handle. In this clip, over an old interview of Deepika a netizen has written: “propaganda she's not falling for: disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, double standards.” Later, Tamannaah broke her silence and shared a clarification message, blaming Instagram for the unintentional like.

Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone
Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone

tamannaah bhatia liked this reel
byu/typesshit inBollyBlindsNGossip

Along with a video of her rolling her eyes, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own 🤣🤣🤣 cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.” This message shared by Tamannaah reminded several netizens of cricketer Virat Kohli’s recent fiasco. It all started after trolls pointed out that Virat had ‘liked’ a picture of actor Avneet Kaur shared by a fan page, on his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday.

So it was indeed the fault of algorithm
byu/SmallAchiever inBollyBlindsNGossip

He was brutally trolled before Virat put an end to speculation with a clarification, which read: “I'd like clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Virat liked Avneet kaur's fanpage pics on Anushka's birthday 😭💀
byu/Hell_holder11 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Drawing parallels between the two situations, a social media user claimed, “I'm liking this Virat Kohli approach to blame every interaction with the feed on the algorithm. Seems fun 😁,” whereas another called it, “Kohli Effect☠️.” Another agreed and wrote, “Kohli effect ka chakkar babu bhaiya.... Kohli effect ka chakkar.” Referring to old dating rumours about Virat and Tamannaah, a netizen stated, “Virat and unki exes ko target kar raha instagram kya?,” whereas another wrote, “she really kohlied it.”

What are your thoughts on this whole situation?

News / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Kohli Effect’: Tamannaah’s clarification after liking Deepika’s video reminds fans of Virat Kohli’s recent fiasco
Thursday, May 29, 2025
